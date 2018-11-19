Rain is turning to scattered showers Wednesday evening, with only a few showers left after midnight.

Thanksgiving will start mostly dry - a good time to travel - but a stronger cold front will spread rain into Puget Sound by midday and rain could become heavy during the afternoon and evening before it turns to showers overnight Thursday night.

5 ways to stay safe driving on wet roads

Snow levels will be near 4,000 feet (Stevens, White, and Blewett) Thanksgiving day but drop to 3,500 feet in the evening and down to 3,000 feet (Snoqualmie) by early on Friday as colder air move into western Washington.

RELATED: Snow could make Thanksgiving travel over mountain passes tricky

Friday will see a couple of upper-level weather systems zip through the state for rain at times. Snow levels will remain around 3,000 feet with snow showers at all of the passes.

Over the weekend we should dry out except for a few showers on Saturday night into early on Sunday morning with partly sunny days. Snow levels will rise back up to 4-5,000 feet over the weekend.

Full forecast here

© 2018 KING