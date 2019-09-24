KENT, Wash. — As rail service in western Washington continues to expand police say safety concerns are also rising.

In Kent, Assistant Police Chief Jarod Kasner said people are driving around railroad arms when trains are coming, creating a huge safety issue for the city.

As part of "Rail Safety Week" and "Operation Clear Track," Kent police will have traffic safety units stationed at railroad crossings to not only raise awareness about safety, but enforce railroad crossing and trespassing laws.

According to Operation Lifesaver, a person or vehicle is hit by a train in the U.S. every three hours.

Kent police said Amtrak trains travel at high speeds and just because drivers and pedestrians don't see one immediately, does not mean it is not coming.

A few people waiting at Kent Station on Monday morning had some advice of their own.

"Watch carefully before walking through the rail track," said a man waiting at the bus stop.

More than 500 state and federal agencies will be raising awareness and enforcing crossing and trespassing laws through Saturday.

Kent police say safety is the main goal.