Race lessons: Friendship offers KING 5 anchors new perspectives

KING 5 anchors Joyce Taylor and Mark Wright reflect on lessons learned from their inter-racial friendship.

As protests over the death of George Floyd break out across the country, KING 5 anchors Joyce Taylor and Mark Wright are having an open dialogue about race and racism.

Over five years on the anchor desk on KING 5 Mornings, Wright says the two have had many conversations, and Taylor helped open his eyes to challenges people of color have in the U.S.

The pair discuss challenging conversations about trust, parenting and interactions with police.