A rabid bat bit one person at the University of Washington on Saturday afternoon.

The bat found near Husky Stadium was acting aggressively and latched onto a person's fingers. That person sought help from the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity at UW before seeking medical attention. As a result, several more people may have been exposed to the bat.

The Washington State Public Health Laboratory inspected the bat and confirmed it was carrying rabies.

Rabies can be life-threatening to humans, but is treatable if caught quickly and before symptoms appear. The King County Health Department says once rabies symptoms develop, it's almost always fatal.

Anyone who may have been in contact with a rabid bat should seek medical help immediately. If your pets may have been exposed to a rabid animal, seek veterinary care at once.

The virus is found in the saliva of an affected animal and is usually transmitted by a bite or scratch. Learn more about rabies and bats from the King County Health Department.

