Bat found on Ballard sidewalk tests positive for rabies

A rabid bat was found on a sidewalk in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, Public Health – Seattle & King County said.

The bat was located near the corner of Ballard Ave NW and 22nd Ave NW on Sunday, July 19. Health officials said a witness reported seeing a woman pick up the bat and move it off the sidewalk with their bare hands.

A Seattle Animal Shelter officer located the bat, which was still alive at the time, but health officials said the animal died overnight. The bat was sent for rabies testing and was reported positive on July 21.

“Rabies is treatable if caught before symptoms appear, so identifying anyone who has had contact with the bat as soon as possible is important," said Dr. Jeff Duchin, Health Officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County. "Contact includes touching a bat, being bitten, scratched, or any other bare skin contact with a bat or its saliva."

Health officials said they could not identify the woman reportedly seen touching the bat.

Any person or animal that had contact with the bat or its saliva could be at risk of getting rabies. If you or your pet had contact with the animal, contact Public Health or seek medical evaluation immediately.