Over 200 rabbits confiscated from Puyallup home

Animal control confiscated about 223 rabbits from a Puyallup property and took them to the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County.

Example video title will go here for this video

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — An animal control investigation is underway after more than 200 rabbits were confiscated from a property in Puyallup Thursday.

Pierce County Animal Control seized an estimated 223 rabbits and brought them to the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County. It is one of the largest intakes the animal shelter has ever experienced, according to Dr. Jennifer Bennett, chief veterinary officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County.

“This is a massive undertaking,” Bennett said in a statement.

The rabbits vary in age and their physical condition is still being determined. The shelter's veterinary staff spent the day performing health checks on the rabbits.

The rabbits were living in a crowded environment with limited access to care, according to the shelter.

Pierce County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Darren Moss said the department wants to make sure the animals are being well cared for.

"This is a situation where we're able to help this person, because she might be over her head and we're gonna help alleviate that, take the animals off the property, make sure they're being taken care of," Moss said.

Neighbors were not complaining about the rabbits, according to Moss.

The owner will be able to petition the court to get the rabbits back.