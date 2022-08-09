A look back at Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to Seattle in 1983

On March 7, 1983, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Seattle as the last stop of their Pacific Coast tour of the United States.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Queen Elizabeth II’s death sent a shockwave of mourning across the world as memories of royal tours and visits come to the minds of many, including a five-hour stop in Seattle in 1983.

On March 7, 1983, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Seattle as the last stop of their 10-day Pacific Coast tour of the United States before heading off to Victoria and Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Queen’s first and only full-length Pacific Coast tour began in San Diego on Feb. 27, 1983, after an invitation from President Ronald Reagan.

On March 7, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip landed at Boeing Field in Seattle and departed Air Force Two on a typical soggy March day. Washington state Governor John Spellman, Seattle Mayor Charles Royer and King County Executive Randy Revelle welcomed the Queen and Prince.

Queen Elizabeth II's 1983 visit to Seattle 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

In Seattle, the Queen visited Children's Orthopedic Hospital and met with families. The Queen stopped by Seattle Center and rode the monorail before attending a private reception at the Westin Hotel.

The Queen also spoke at the University of Washington’s Hec Edmundson Pavilion in front of 8,500 spectators.

''In the 10 days that we have been on the Pacific Coast, we have learnt the truth about the saying, that where the handshake is a little stronger, and where the smile dwells a little longer, that is where the West begins," the Queen said.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip departed Seattle on their royal yacht the Britainia and made way toward Victoria and Vancouver, British Columbia, ending the Queen's visit to Seattle.