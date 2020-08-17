Puyallup friends find unique way to bring relief to neighbors on hot days

Communities are juggling finding ways to stay cool in hotter-than-average temperatures during a pandemic.

PUYALLUP, Wash — On a day with temperatures close to 100 degrees, nothing beats the sound of the North Pole Snow Cone truck at Puyallup's Bradley Lake.

The truck is a new venture for Steve James, whose regular businesses were sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic. He normally does photography and works at local events and conventions.

“Wife got tired of us sitting around the house just looking at news reports and said, 'why don't you go do something you've always wanted to do?'” he explained.

His friend Russ Richards, a graphic artist, is also out of work because of COVID-19, so they turned a delivery truck into a snow-cone mobile

“It's always been something as a kid I thought would be awesome, getting the chance to do something fun like this as well,” Richards said.

Neighbors said the truck was a welcome sight on a day when relief is hard to find.

Across town, Pioneer Park was quiet and the splash park that would have provided welcome relief is closed due to coronavirus.

James and Richards said they wish the virus wasn’t keeping them away from their regular jobs, but for now, they’ll make the most of it.

Although James said heat like this doesn’t help business as much as you would expect. Sometimes it just keeps people home.