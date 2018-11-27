FIFE, Wash. — The Fife Police Department feared it may have to cancel its longtime tradition of handing out gifts to children at Christmastime.

The usual sponsor of Fife's "Santa Run" wasn't able to donate toys this year, said Police Chief Peter Fisher. “The last thing anyone wanted to do was cancel this event,” he said.

Instead, Fisher contacted the Puyallup Tribe of Indians for help. The tribe came through and donated $5,000 — enough for 2,500 stuffed animals.

“I really can’t even thank the Puyallup Tribe enough for stepping up,” said Fisher. “Helping us continue to build those community relations.”

RELATED: Fight hunger this holiday season with Home Team Harvest

Fisher said they also get help from Santa and Tacoma firefighters to distribute gifts during the “Santa Run” over three weekend days in December.

“It allows the community to see us as people,” said Fisher. “That we care. And we care about our community.”

RELATED: Help KING 5 raise 6 million meals for Home Team Harvest

© 2018 KING