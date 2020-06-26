2 teens killed, 2 injured in rollover crash near Puyallup

Puyallup police say the car was traveling at a high speed when it went airborne. Intoxication may have been a factor.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Two teens were killed and two other teens were injured in a rollover crash near Puyallup on Friday morning.

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. near 31st Avenue Southwest and South Fruitland.

Puyallup police say speed and intoxication may have been factors.

The car was traveling eastbound on 31st Avenue Southwest when it went airborne, according to Puyallup police. The 16-year-old girl who was driving the car lost control when the car struck a ditch and rolled over.

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy who were riding in the backseat were ejected in the crash. The 16-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, and the 17-year-old was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center where he later died.