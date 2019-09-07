PUYALLUP, Wash. — The City of Puyallup says it is lacking overnight resources for the homeless. That's why the city started a program this month that connects up to 14 people experiencing homelessness in Puyallup with services located at the Salvation Army in Tacoma.

Major Martha Sheppard with the Salvation Army says they can house eight women in one room and six men in another room.

"When the police or the outreach team finds somebody that really kind of is at their end, and they want to change their life, then they give them options and we are one of the options that is being provided," Major Sheppard explained.

Puyallup is paying the Salvation Army $65,000 for a yearlong contract that connects those who want help with a place to stay, meals, treatment services, and employment counseling. Police officers can provide a ride for people who want to enroll in the Salvation Army program in Tacoma.

"Instead of returning homeless persons to our streets, where their situation likely will not change, we are offering them a real alternative," said a spokesperson for the Puyallup Police Department.

Clay Keith lives in Puyallup. He has been homeless for about five years. He says he has learned how to navigate the city, and finds what he needs most of the time.

"We have a shop down here for homeless, New Hope. They have a good selection of the programs that are here in Puyallup," Keith said.

New Hope is a day shelter. The city says it does not have any overnight facilities. The only exception is when local churches open their doors on the coldest nights.

"It's just the freezing nights from November until March," Keith explained.

The rest of the year, he often searches underneath overpasses for a spot to sleep.

"We don't want to ever see somebody not have an option of a place to stay at night. That's just not okay with us," said Major Sheppard. "We just look at it as a countywide issue, not a citywide issue."

Four people have already enrolled in the voluntary program which began this month. Two decided to leave, but the other two are still receiving help from the Salvation Army in Tacoma.