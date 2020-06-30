Several blocks of downtown Puyallup closed due to gas leak

Construction crews hit a gas line, causing a natural gas leak in Puyallup.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Several blocks in downtown Puyallup are shut down due to a gas leak.

A construction crew hit a gas line in the area of Pioneer and Meridian, according to Puyallup police, According to PSE, the gas line was struck between 2-3 a.m.

Roads are blocked to traffic and evacuations are underway.

Power is out for about 1,200 Puget Sound Energy customers as of 6:30 a.m. PSE intentionally shut power down due to the leak as a precaution. There is no ETA on when it will be restored.