Susan Powell's father visits Utah desert more than 12 years after she disappeared

His daughter Susan Powell was reported missing in 2009.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Susan Powell was last seen alive more than 12 years ago.

But time is not keeping her father from giving up the search for Powell, or her remains.

Powell’s father, Chuck Cox from Puyallup, visited a privately-funded search of an abandoned mine in Utah's West Desert this week.

“The likelihood is pretty low that we're going to find something. But on the other hand, she's still out there somewhere,” Cox told CNN-affiliate FOX 13 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

“It's a blessing and I'm so thankful that they are they're doing it and just grateful that people are still looking for Susan,” Cox told the station.

Powell was reported missing in December of 2007.

Her husband, Josh Powell, told detectives he was not home the night she was last seen.

Josh Powell said he and their young boys, Charlie and Braden, had been camping in the Utah desert, despite snow being in the forecast.

The story became national news and a month later Powell and the boys moved to Puyallup to live with Powell’s father, Steven Powell.

In August of 2011 investigators served a search warrant at the Powell’s home in Washington state.

Based on evidence detectives said they found at the scene, Steven Powell was arrested on child pornography charges.

The state took custody of the boys from Josh Powell. He was only allowed to see his sons on visits with state supervision.

In February of 2012, Josh Powell killed himself and the two boys. Investigators determined he hit the boys with axes before setting the home on fire. All three bodies were discovered in the home.