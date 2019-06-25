Purse-snatchings are on the rise across Puget Sound, according to Tacoma Police.

Public Information Officer Loretta Cool reports more than 60 bags have been stolen outside stores this year.

Cool said it's not just women's purses, "Grocery bags are being taken. Purchases are being taken."

Tacoma Police don't have any reports of injuries associated with the purse-snatchings, but officers are warning shoppers and pedestrians to stay alert.

"When you're loading purchases into your car, you have to kind of stay with the purchases until they're locked up," said Cool. "Not put your purse in the front seat, and then go to the back to load things... pay attention."

Authorities aren't sure why there's been an uptick in bag thefts this year.

Cool said, "I think once you're successful at something, you do it again. It's a lot like thefts from the porches. When they realized how quick and easy it is, then they continue to do it until they are captured."

Tacoma Police shared these tips: