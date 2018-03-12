Don't be fooled by all the sunshine this week. It's going to be chilly, especially at night. This will be the coldest air we've had all season.

Lows at Sea-Tac Airport are expected to drop to around 29 degrees Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Sea-Tac is just one of the places around Puget Sound that will dip below freezing, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Craig Herrera.

Monday morning’s low of 32 degrees at Sea-Tac was the first time we hit freezing temperatures this season. On average, this happens by Nov. 13.

Here are the forecast lows for Wed & Thu mornings. It's going to be chilly! Expect more frost. Frosty mornings also mean black ice, especially in the usual places such as overpasses & bridges. So be alert during the morning commute, and please de-ice your windows! #wawx pic.twitter.com/3P9O5zvC8o — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 5, 2018

It's a good time to winterize your home especially since we'll be in this cold pattern through Friday.

A large ridge of high pressure is developing in the Pacific, putting the state into a cool but dry weather pattern for the week.

There will be little change in the weather pattern for the next several days. Less cloud cover at night will result in cooler morning lows through Wednesday. We could see some areas dip into the lower 20s, with other places stuck in the lower 30s. Highs will remain in the low- to mid-40s for the next few days.

Later in the week, the ridge weakens and moves east of the Cascades allowing a weak weather system to push into the state on Saturday. This will give us more clouds and maybe a couple of showers but not many.

This will be the start to a series of stronger storm systems moving into the state for a wet pattern.

