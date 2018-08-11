Grab an extra blanket, it's going to be a cold Wednesday night. Temperatures around Puget Sound will dip into the mid-30s.

Patchy dense fog will form overnight with fog lingering throughout the morning. It should burn off for a mostly sunny Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures on Thursday will hit the upper 40s to low 50s.

Now back to that chill in the air. It's all due to a few things happening in our weather pattern.

First, Wednesday ended with clear, blue skies — meaning we don't have cloud insulation to keep us warm. The clouds usually act as a blanket and help trap air that was heated by the sunshine. So without those clouds, all the daytime heat escapes into the air above.

Next, the winds will be light and mainly out of the north and northeast. That wind direction dries out the air a bit, which brings us to the Greenhouse Effect. The Greenhouse Effect is a natural way the earth warms its surface by trapping some of the sunshine during the day, kind of like a greenhouse traps warm air under the glass. When it comes to our cold nights, what's important to know is that the most effective greenhouse gas is water vapor, or relative humidity. Water vapor helps hold heat so it doesn't get quite as cold as it does with less water vapor. Since we'll dry out a bit tonight with the north and northeast wind flow, that means it will get chilly.

And by chilly, that means widespread mid-30s for central Puget Sound. Along the coast, expect low 30s for South Sound communities and upper 30s to a few low 40s for the Northwest Interior.

This will be the first time we have so many places in the 30s this season.

Bundle up tonight and Thursday morning.

-KING 5 Meteorologist Craig Herrera

