Protesters are gathered at the Federal Building in downtown Seattle to demand President Trump's impeachment.

Organizers say hundreds of "Nobody Is Above The Law" protests are happening around the country, in all 50 states.

The local and national rallies are happening the night before the House of Representatives is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment.

Seattle's rally is underway at the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building Plaza on 2nd Avenue from 5 to 7 p.m.

A similar rally is happening now at the Tacoma Federal Courthouse, along with events planned in Olympia, Bainbridge, North Seattle, and the Eastside.

On Tuesdsay, the chairman of Washington's Republican party echoed the sentiment of President Trump, saying there was a lack of due process in the impeachment proceedings.

"This has been a partisan witch hunt from Day One," said Chairman Caleb Heimlich. He expects the vote to pass tomorrow, but believes some Democrats will vote no.

Watch KING 5 News at 7, 9, 10 & 11 for developments from the local and national rallies.