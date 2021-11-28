Brighten up the season with these free holiday light displays across Puget Sound region

These seasonal light displays will definitely get you and your family feeling the holiday spirit.

SEATTLE — For Washingtonians looking to light up their nights with some holiday dazzle, there are quite a few displays turning on across the Puget Sound region.

Anyone looking to brighten their holiday cheer has an array of options throughout the region that include Christmas tree lightings, parades and extravagant light displays.

Here are a few can’t-miss displays and shows around the region available for everyone to enjoy for free:

The Christmas tree atop one of Seattle’s most recognized landmarks, the Space Needle, lit up Nov. 26.

While there’s no event or special ceremony to commemorate the tree lighting, the Space Needle tree lighting ritual is one of the ways that the city officially ushers in the holidays.

Those hoping to catch the display can expect the display to light up every evening by 5 p.m.

The other Seattle tradition is the Westlake Christmas tree lighting celebration, which took place Friday, Nov. 26, at 5 p.m. However, the tree is up all season long.

About a 15-minute walk from the Space Needle, the Downtown Seattle Association lights a massive Christmas tree at the Westlake Center Plaza.

Plus, the Holiday Star on the old Macy’s building across 4th Avenue is also lit up and shining on downtown for the rest of the season.

Westlake Park also has light sculptures and will feature holiday concerts from Nov. 28 to Dec. 19.

Another holiday tradition is returning to the region this year in Bellevue, where the nightly Snowflake Lane holiday parade dazzles viewers with lights, vibrant floats, snow and holiday characters.

The parade, which is now in its 17th year, seeks to turn Bellevue into a winter wonderland.

The event is put on by The Bellevue Collection with performances every night and an appearance from the big man in the red suit himself.

Shows are every day at 7 p.m. from Nov. 26 to Dec. 24. Head to one of the sidewalks between Bellevue Square and Lincoln Square from NE 4th to NE 8th streets to enjoy the celebration.

Among the many things Seattle Center's Winterfest has to offer is the sparkling lights display throughout its grounds called the Luminata.

Visitors can simply take a stroll through the center's campus and check out the twinkling lights.

Plus a special winter-themed light and music show takes place at the International Fountain every evening at 6 p.m.

Seattle Center is open Sunday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the center closes at 10 p.m.

The Winterfest runs from Nov. 26 to Dec. 31.

The Evergreen Aboretum's Wintertide holiday event is lighting up Everett with glimmering displays and family fun events all December long.

Starting Dec. 1, the event will be open daily from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Plus, Saturdays will feature family fun events from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On Dec. 4, those who arrive early to the event will get hot cocoa, candy canes and a free gift.

Opening on Dec. 4, the Evergreen Christmas Lights show will be on display in Bothell.

For the 10th year in a row, the Evergreen Church comes to life with holiday lights and music.

"Shining hope and light into the Pacific Northwest winter darkness, this Christmas event has become a much loved Bothell tradition," the website reads.

The display will go from Dec. 4 to Dec. 24. It runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night.

Don't miss the Woodinville Winterfest, which takes off Dec. 4 with a tree lighting celebration and holiday fair

While the Winterfest lasts a day, residents and visitors can expect to enjoy the light display throughout the season at DeYoung Park.

The fair, spread across four locations, will feature a picture opportunity with Santa, firepits with s’mores, ornament and wreath making and a whole lot more.

If you're there for the lights, the tree lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m.

From Dec. 1 to Jan. 5 every year, a celebration of light, art and culture brings Redmond's Downtown Park to life.

Those interested in taking a tour of the various installations can download the STQRY App and take a self-guided walk through the displays.

Then, follow the lights down Cleveland Street to 164th Ave NE where the fun continues at the Redmond Town Center.

The lights will shine daily from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Redmond Lights installations 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

For those willing to dish out a few bucks to enjoy grand light displays and installations, here are a couple of renowned shows:

Head to the south Sound for one of the most magical and timeless holiday traditions in western Washington.

Zoolights features 800,000 LED lights that transform the zoo into a colorful winter wonderland.

All of the classic displays, like the giant Pacific octopus and Seahawks tree, as well as some new ones, are there to enjoy.

Zoolights is open Nov. 26 to Jan. 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day except Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Tickets are $15 on weekends and holidays and $12 Monday through Thursday.

From Nov. 12 to Jan. 30, the holiday season comes to life at the Woodland Park Zoo with the WildLanterns Festival.

Experience a giant great white shark and dancing penguins in dazzling light displays and installations spread throughout the zoo's grounds.

Tickets to the festival are $30.95 for those ages 13 and up, $25.95 for those ages 3-12 and free for children ages 2 and under.