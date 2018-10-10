Puget Sound Energy is asking customers to conserve natural gas and electricity today after a pipeline rupture in British Columbia, Canada.

"We're looking for our customers to take steps such as turning the thermostat down, delaying showers, washing clothes or dishes. Maybe putting that off until the evening hours," Duane Henderson, PSE gas systems integrity manager told KING 5.

About two-thirds of all of the natural gas supply to the Puget Sound region has been compromised, supply managers say.

The local gas system is safe and was not damaged by the pipeline failure, according to PSE.

Pictures and video of the fire near Shelley, B.C., north of Prince George, are circulating on social media.

No injuries have been reported.

Henderson says the cause has not been determined, but he expects repairs to happen quickly.

"Through conservation methods or other changes to our system, tomorrow evening we should be back to normal operations," he said.

