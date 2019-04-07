Poulsbo authorities are asking for the public’s help piecing together a chaotic, deadly police shooting at the city’s annual fireworks celebration.

The city’s chief put out a request for assistance late Thursday, asking for video and witnesses to step forward after police fatally shot a suspect the night before at Waterfront Park.

Investigators also combed through evidence left behind, including items left behind by scrambling attendees.

A large crowd had been gathered for the annual 3rd of July fireworks event when the shooting happened. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was threatening people in the crowd. Officers made contact with the man and a struggle ensued. One officer fired at the suspect.

The suspect died at the scene. The suspect's age and identity is expected to be released after the Kitsap County coroner completes an autopsy, which is tentatively scheduled within the next few days, according to investigators.

No other injuries were reported from the shooting.

Investigators with the Kitsap County Incident Response Team will conduct an independent investigation of this shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

The involved officer has been with the department for five years. This was the officer's first shooting, according to the Kitsap County Incident Response Team.

Brittany Aupperle was visiting downtown Poulsbo just after the shooting, as officers were still arriving on the scene. She shared on Facebook, "We got there after 9 p.m., I think right when it happened and witnessed a lot of people leaving and crying saying not to go down there. We left to be safe and figured the fireworks show was cancelled and was unsure what happened."

Video from Heather Blue shows boats crowded into Liberty Bay for the annual fireworks show. The nearby Waterfront Park was filled with people when the shooting occurred.

Officer-involved shooting in Poulsbo: