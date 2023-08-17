'If you see something, say something': Officials warn of mail theft incidents in Seattle, Marysville

The USPS says a letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Seattle and the City of Marysville is warning of criminal access to cluster mailboxes.

SEATTLE — Postal inspectors are investigating mail theft-related crimes in Seattle and Marysville and warning customers to get their mail quickly and keep watch for suspicious activity.

In one case, the Seattle Police Department and Postal Inspector John Wiegand say a letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint in the Wedgwood neighborhood. According to a police report, the carrier was fortunately not physically harmed.

"We're still following leads at this point and the investigation is active, we're following everything on that," Wiegand said.

In another case, the City of Marysville says someone appears to have access to cluster mailboxes in at least two zip codes. Wiegand says he can't yet confirm the initial "point of contact," but that the US Postal Inspection Service is investigating exactly what happened.

The City of Marysville says several residents contacted the mayor regarding ongoing mail theft. According to the city, most residents and newer businesses are served by group mailboxes, and the impacted zip codes are home to tens of thousands of customers. A spokesperson for the city says Marysville Police contacted the local postmaster and was told key grabbers have been installed in some mailboxes to prevent theft.

According to the city, the problem applies to the 98270 and 98271 zip codes, though further investigation would be needed to determine if it extends elsewhere. Since it is up to the US Postal Service to oversee the management of locks, the city's main recourse is to alert local media to build awareness of the problem.

"What we can tell people in the affected areas, both Marysville and the Seattle Wedgwood area is - if you see something, say something," Wiegand said. "If you see someone around your mailbox who's not your neighbor, feel free to give us or local law enforcement a call, as well as, if you've got mail coming to you, get it as soon as you can."

He suggests having a friend, trusted neighbor or family member pick up mail if stuck at work -- and if mail is stolen, to report it immediately.