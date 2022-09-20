Seattle mayor selects Adrian Diaz as new police chief

Adrian Diaz, who has spent more than two decades with the Seattle Police Department, has been selected as its next permanent chief.

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell selected Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz as the city’s new permanent police chief.

Harrell announced his choice during a news conference Tuesday. Seattle City Council members must now confirm the selection.

From the beginning, the mayor said he is looking for a leader who will build community trust, meet the department’s recruitment and retention goals, and help Seattle set a new standard for public safety.

Harrell made his choice from three candidates who were selected as the top three finalists: Diaz, Seattle Police Assistant Chief Eric Greening and Tucson Police Department Assistant Chief Kevin Hall.

Diaz served as interim chief since former Police Chief Carmen Best stepped down in August 2020. Best’s resignation came after a tumultuous summer of racial justice protests, culminating in the Seattle City Council voting to cut police department spending.

Diaz has worked for the Seattle Police Department (SPD) for over two decades. He worked in patrol, the mountain bike unit and the anti-crime team before joining the investigations bureau. He also served as assistant chief of the Collaborative Policing Bureau before he was promoted to deputy chief.

Greening is a 28-year veteran of the department, receiving several promotions. In 2016, he was chosen to lead the south precinct, and the following year he was promoted to assistant chief. Greening has served as the assistant chief of the collaborative policing bureau since 2021.

Hall has been with the Tucson Police Department for more than three decades, starting his career there in 1992 and serving in a variety of roles.

The process to find the police department's next leader involved a national search and began in April. The city paid $75,000 for a search firm and held community forums to find the right candidate. The mayor appointed a committee who evaluated candidates.

The city narrowed down its applicant pool to five top candidates earlier this month, each of whom took a competitive exam. The three finalists then participated in a televised forum where they answered questions on policing alternatives, addressing violent crime and department culture.