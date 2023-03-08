Washington retailers show support for federal legislation to combat organized retail crime

Representative Kim Schrier is co-sponsoring the "Combatting Organized Retail Crime Act of 2023" to strengthen laws and create a new team to fight retail crime rings.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A piece of legislation highlighted Thursday aims to target organized retail crime, a problem the Washington Retail Association says costs businesses $2.7 billion a year statewide and puts employees and shoppers in danger.

US Representative Kim Schrier says the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act would create an organized retail crime center within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and direct DHS and the Department of Justice to direct grants and resources toward the problem.

"It also targets organized crime by strengthening federal money laundering statutes and penalties," Schrier said.

The Washington Retail Association (WRA) says businesses across the state are dealing with the impacts of crime rings, which resell items and often have connections to other illicit activity.

"These crimes are not victimless. A lot of the citizens of Washington State, the folks who are struggling with homelessness, with substance use disorders, are being victimized as boosters, as part of these organized retail crime rings," WRA President Renee Sunde said. "Employees across the state are fearful, fearful as they've seen some of these crimes in action. They don't feel as safe at work. That's a problem when we have employees that can't come into their place of employment and feel safe."

Carl Kleinknecht, President of the Washington Organized Retail Crime Association and Director of Security for Bellevue Collection, says there are some things businesses can do to increase the chance of offenders getting arrested and to help address the problem overall.

"Retail investigators are the ones that are going to notice the shoplift, they're also the first link in that chain of accountability because they have to put together a really good case backed up by video, backed up by statements, so when strapped police departments arrive, they can give the best possible evidence over to them so local law enforcement can refer those charges to the prosecutor's office," Kleinknecht said.

Issaquah's Police Chief says communicating with businesses about best practices and collaborating on solutions has helped the city's shoplifting rate to go down 15% over the past year. Chief Paula Schwan also encourages consumers to do their part- by not buying likely illicit items online. She points to brand new, unopened items available for a much lower price on auction websites, especially when available in multiples -- for example, a lot of diapers for a cheaper price that aren't being bought in bulk from a recognizable retailer.