City of Seattle, DOJ file new agreement in next step of police reform

The consent decree was established in 2012 to enact reforms within the Seattle Police Department.

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle and the Department of Justice have entered into a new agreement regarding the consent decree with the Seattle Police Department.

The agreement recognizes the portions of the federal consent decree that have been satisfied by SPD, as well as details on the remaining steps to be completed for a full settlement of the case.

The consent decree was implemented in 2012 for SPD “with the goal of ensuring that police services are delivered to the people of Seattle in a manner that fully complies with the Constitution and laws of the United States, effectively ensures public trust and officer safety, and promotes public confidence."

This agreement replaces the consent decree but establishes that SPD must complete work in accountability and use of force in crowd management.

"Today’s joint filing recognizes the excellent progress our officers have made and our ongoing commitment to keep moving forward. We know there remains work to be done to reduce disparities in policing, and we are committed to doing so as a learning, growing organization, with a department culture where accountability, continuous improvement, and innovation are always at the center,” said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell in a statement.

The federal monitor's 2022 assessment found that SPD maintained compliance with the use of force, crisis interventions, stops and detentions and supervision requirements.

According to the release, use of force is occurring in less than 1% of all police encounters with the public. The federal monitor also found that 99% of all uses of force were consistent with SPD policy, a standard that they said exceeds constitutional requirements.