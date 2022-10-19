Burien business owners raise concerns about open drug use, property crime near city hall

After a meeting at city hall was evacuated due to people smoking outside, a councilmember decided to write a letter, telling the community that “enough is enough.”

BURIEN, Wash. — A Burien City Council meeting was paused, then evacuated on Monday night when people were smoking an unknown substance right outside. Some business owners said this incident highlights an ongoing safety problem.

There are concerns in the city about open drug use and property crime. A business owner said she has sent six letters to city hall about it.

After what happened on Monday night, a city council member decided to write a letter of her own, telling the community that “enough is enough.”

During the Monday night meeting, as one councilmember was speaking, another councilmember interrupted her.

"Madam Mayor, may we pause for recess," asked Councilmember Stephanie Mora, noting that it was a matter of health and safety.

"There's people smoking right outside the door,” Mora said.

In a statement to the community that followed, Mora explained that she saw "two individuals smoking a substance out of a pipe" and was concerned because "that type of smoke drifting into council chambers could have very serious consequences."

"It was absolutely ironic that the things that the businesses have been complaining about for months and to a degree, years, was absolutely experienced by a council member,” said Robyn Desimone, the owner of Iris & Peony.

Desimone runs her business across the street from city hall, and said the vandalism, thefts and open drug use are persistent problems.

"People sit outside my door all the time. They smoke pot, they do drugs, and there's nothing I can do about it,” Desimone said.

She has caught some of it on camera and has a collection of photos from other business owners of criminal activity. She will continue to write letters to city council about it.

"They need to help the businesses that support the city to have a better, safe environment to work in. And if they can't provide that, then I personally won't want to be here anymore,” said Desimone.

During Monday night's meeting, the safety concern about smoke led to a brief recess before council resumed. Mora said it cannot be the "new normal.” She wrote that she does "not believe that people should have to worry about their safety when they come to their city hall."

Burien’s city manager responded to Mora’s concerns, and said that work is underway to make improvements around city hall.

Area businesses also formed an association and said they want to work with the city to find solutions and bring more resources to people who need help.