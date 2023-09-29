2 people injured in house fire near Seattle's Green Lake neighborhood

Two people were treated on scene but declined further medical care, Seattle Fire Department says.

SEATTLE — Two people were injured when the basement of a home caught fire in Seattle's Green Lake neighborhood on Friday night, according tot he Seattle Fire Department (SFD).

The house caught fire around 7:30 p.m. NE 63rd Street and Latona Avenue NE. Seattle Fire reported that firefighters arrived on scene and entered the home to search, but were "significantly impeded by excess furniture and debris that blocked access throughout the home."

SFD said the fire spread to the first and second floors, then to the attic. Firefighters left the home due to dangerous conditions and instead began pouring water on the fire from the outside.

All six people who may have been in the home were found, according to SFD. Two of them were treated at the scene but declined further medical care.

Seattle City Light was requested to address power lines in the backyard and the Red Cross was requested to help with temporary shelter.

The two people treated on scene included a 40-year-old man and a 59-year-old man, according to SFD.

SFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.