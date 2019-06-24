SEATTLE, Washington — Editor's note: The above video is from a 2018 event on Lake Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation has restored public access to a waterfront property on Lake Washington on Riviera Place Northeast, near Cedar Park.

The site has been a public small street-end beach property used by the community as a public park and access to Lake Washington for a century.

However, it was declared that the land was not publicly owned in 2013.

RELATED: Family wants to renovate Seattle park in memory of special toddler

Seattle City Council authorized acquisition of the property in 2015 and the city initiated a condemnation process in 2016. The Parks and Rec. department finalized the purchase of the property last month.

"We are thrilled to add this small beach into our city's park system. Access to the natural environment and waterfront provides incredible health, mental health, and community benefits to our residents," said Jesús Aguirre, Seattle Parks and Recreation Superintendent.

The property totals 13,736 sq. ft., which is mostly water. The shoreline is an area of 3,653 sq. ft.

The beach is accessible by foot or by bike, and is easily reached by the Burke Gilman Trail.

RELATED: Bring the kids along for these summertime Seattle adventures