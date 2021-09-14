Public lands in eastern Washington to reopen Thursday

Public lands in eastern Washington will start reopening Sept. 16 for recreation, camping and hunting.

WASHINGTON — The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will reopen public lands in eastern Washington starting Thursday, Sept. 16.

The department closed all public lands east of Cascades on July 23, 2021, because of extreme heat, drought and the risk of wildfires.

Starting Thursday, the DNR will begin to reopen those lands for recreation, camping and hunting.

The previous closures were aimed at curbing the proliferation of wildfires in the state.

The closures came midway through what has since become yet another devastating wildfire season for the western U.S. amid a major drought in the Pacific Northwest.

In recent years, the number of wildfires has risen steeply in the eastern part of the state, and the potential size of wildfires in western Washington has become bigger and bigger.

Plus, wildfire smoke has become a cause for concern for much of the state.

"This month a year ago was the worst," KING 5's Glenn Farley said during an interview about his "Scorched Earth" wildfire special. "We had a 6,000 foot thick blanket of smoke on top of it, which was smoke blown out of Oregon and California, out over the Pacific, and then blown back on us."

In addition to the closures, the DNR is trying to manage forests better while battling the effects of climate change and resource limitations on firefighting tools and personnel.

While the state lands are set to begin reopening Thursday, a statewide burn ban remains in effect until Sept. 30.