SEATTLE, Washington — Editor's note: The attached video is initially from a story in January 2019.

Ferry customers are invited to weigh in on the Washington State Transportation Commission's proposal to increase fares, which could take place this October.

Under the recommended proposal, passenger fares would increase 2% in October and 2% in May.

Vehicle and driver fares would increase 2.5% on the same timeline.

Both passengers and vehicles would pay an additional 25-cent surcharge beginning in May.

A hike in fares occurred in 2018.

In past years the fare hikes have occurred in October, but moving the second year increase to May would allow state ferries to collect an extra $1.5 million revenue, according to the agency.

The increase in fare would allow Washington State Ferries to pursue two different potential pilot programs to test, which include a low-income fare pilot and a pilot that would coincide with the use of the "Good To Go!" systems currently used to collect tolls.

If the transportation commission approves the plan, a regular passenger fare on the Seattle-Bainbridge, Seattle-Bremerton, and Edmonds-Kingston routes would increase to $8.67 in October and $9.09 in May.

During off-peak season, standard-sized vehicles and drivers would pay $15.73 starting in October and $16.37 beginning in May.

During peak season between May 1 and September 30, drivers with a car would pay $20.37.

The public is invited to weigh in on the proposal up through Monday, July 29 through the following means:

Learn more about the fare proposal and vote on the changes online .

. Email transc@wstc.wa.gov and put "Ferry Fares" in the subject line.

and put "Ferry Fares" in the subject line. In writing to

Washington State Transportation Commission

P.O. Box 47308

Olympia, WA 98504-7308

The commission will hold its final hearing on the fare proposal from 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Puget Sound Regional Council’s Board Room, 1011 Western Ave., Suite 500, Seattle.

More information on the ferry fare proposal can be found here.