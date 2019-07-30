As the Alaskan Way Viaduct comes down, Seattle's waterfront continues to take new shape.

Residents are learning more about some of the changes that could be coming to Pioneer Square and what it means for the Waterfront Project.

The Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects is working with Alliance for Pioneer Square to come up with ways to enhance and connect both areas.

This includes portions of Main, Washington, King and Yesler Way.

Right now, the project is still in the design phase.

"We're really starting to see the actual waterfront now. We're so excited to actually be connected to the waterfront after 65-plus years or so of having this large barrier in front of the historic district," said Liz Stenning, deputy director of the Alliance for Pioneer Square.

Construction is expected to begin in 2021, following the opening of the new Alaskan Way. The project is expected to be completed by fall of 2022.

An open house is being held Tuesday at the AXIS Pioneer Square from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.