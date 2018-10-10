Puget Sound Energy says it can begin returning to normal operations now that the natural gas system has stabilized.

Puget Sound Energy asked customers to conserve natural gas and electricity after a pipeline ruptured in British Columbia, Canada Tuesday. The pipeline is the main supply route of natural gas to the Pacific Northwest. No injuries were reported in the explosion.

Waste Management canceled garbage collection on Thursday for most of King and Snohomish counties because their trucks run on compressed natural gas from PSE. Trucks will not collect garbage, recycle, or compost on Oct. 11. Waste Management says regular service will resume Friday, Oct. 12.

Garbage pickup routes will change for some. Thursday routes in Seattle will run Friday, with Friday routes running Saturday. Thursday routes in Sammamish will run Friday. Otherwise, customers who normally have Thursday collections will have to wait until next Thursday for double pick up.

Areas that did not have Waste Management service on Thursday include Algona, Auburn, Federal Way, Kirkland, Mill Creek, Redmond, Seattle, Snoqualmie, and the unincorporated areas of King and Snohomish counties.

Waste Management services continued service in and around Marysville — including Arlington, Granite Falls and the unincorporated area, Skagit County and Kitsap County because Waste Management uses different fuel suppliers for trucks in these areas.

Non-Waste Management customers may still be receiving garbage collection.

Sound Transit buses that operate on compressed natural gas were moved to shorter routes Wednesday to conserve fuel. Operations are expected return to normal by Thursday afternoon.

Footage shows a ball of flames and smoke from the ruptured pipeline near Shelley, B.C., north of Prince George. The explosion and fire rocked the area around 6:30 Tuesday night.

Puget Sound Energy says after they asked customers to conserve natural gas and electricity, usage dropped 15 percent. About two-thirds of all of the natural gas supply to the Puget Sound region was compromised, supply managers say, but has since been successfully stabilized.

The local gas system is safe and was not damaged by the pipeline failure, according to Duane Henderson, PSE gas systems integrity manager, who expected PSE operations to return to normal by Thursday evening.

PSE has the ability to cut off gas supplies to some industrial users, including small electric power plants and companies that use natural gas to dry foods and make construction materials. Often those users have backup energy, such as propane.

“We are still able to feed gas from the south, through the Columbia River Gorge,” said Grant Ringel, PSE’s director of communications. But that line does not provide the same volume that PSE and other gas utilities get out of Canada.

"The north feed was delivering about two-thirds of our typical total usage. On a colder day, it would be upward of 80 to 90 percent."

