Real-time updates: WSDOT closes I-5 express lanes in Seattle due to George Floyd protests

The latest on rallies in western Washington protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

SEATTLE — People across Washington continue to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man killed while in Minneapolis police custody last week.

This story will continue to be updated with the latest developments on protests in western Washington.

12:45 p.m.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says it's closing I-5 express lanes in downtown Seattle in order to keep people safe during the ongoing demonstrations in the city.

Lanes of I-5 have had to be closed multiple times since last Friday due to protesters marching onto the freeway or getting near it and causing concern.

WSDOT says going forward, the I-5 express lanes will close at 11 a.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m. on weekends at the request of the Washington State Patrol.

Drivers should also plan for the possibility of I-5 being closed completely between SR 520 and I-90 during demonstrations, should protesters approach the freeway.