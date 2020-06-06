Thousands of healthcare workers march in Seattle to show support for George Floyd protests

It marks the 9th day of protests in western Washington over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed while in Minneapolis police custody.

SEATTLE — Thousands of healthcare workers are marching through Seattle Saturday morning to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The event is called #WhiteCoatsForBlack Lives.

Doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals marched from Harborview Medical Center to Seattle City Hall on Saturday. The marchers passed by the Seattle Police Department downtown and had peaceful interactions with officers.

Many held signs that read, “Racism is a public health emergency,” and “Racism is a pandemic, too.”