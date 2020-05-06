WATCH LIVE: Seattle officials give update on crowd control during protests

The latest on rallies happening in western Washington to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

SEATTLE — Groups continue to rally across Washington to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man killed last week while in Minneapolis police custody.

This story will continue to be updated with developments on the protests in western Washington.

2:15 p.m.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is expected to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Friday to address recent protests for George Floyd and give an update on the Seattle Police Department's tactics on crowd control.

On Friday morning, the Seattle Community Police Commission released a statement saying all three of Seattle's police oversight agencies – the Community Police Commission, Office of Police Accountability, and Office of Inspector General – recommend SPD stop using tear gas to disperse large crowds.

"SPD has no department-wide policies on the use of tear gas. Police officers should not be deploying use of force tools for which they do not have policies and training. That is not how our system of police accountability works, nor should it," read the agency's statement.

Dr. Jeffrey Duchin of Public Health of Seattle and King County also voiced opposition to the use of tear gas because of its ability to increase the spread of COVID-19.