Tacoma group rallies in solidarity with Portland protesters

TACOMA, Wash. — A group of people in Tacoma are rallying Friday afternoon to protest police brutality and support demonstrators in Portland.

Protests in Portland have turned violent in recent weeks with clashes between demonstrators, police, and now federal agents sent by the Trump Administration to protect federal property in the city.

"We can expect to see that in the rest of the United States if we don't stand up and show we will use our rights to prevent this from happening," said one of the organizers of the Tacoma rally.

The Tacoma group made a series of demands on Friday, including the immediate recall of federal agents in Portland, the prevention of the use of federal agents to stop future protests and the safe release of any protesters being held by federal agents.