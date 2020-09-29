Snohomish County Council member under fire for incendiary Facebook post

Snohomish County Council member Megan Dunn posted an image of a Molotov cocktail on her personal Facebook page.

EVERETT, Wash. — Molotov cocktails have been a weapon of choice that anti-police activists have used in their assaults on law enforcement in recent months. Now, an image of a one is bringing a firestorm of criticism against Snohomish County Councilmember Megan Dunn.

The post, on her personal Facebook page, showed a cross stitched Molotov cocktail with the saying, "Be the light you want to see in the world."

Dunn called the image "a good reminder."

Members of the Everett Police Officers Association are taking great offense and have called for Dunn to resign.

The association tweeted, "Promoting violence/murder against our law enforcement professionals and destruction of our communities is not acceptable from anyone."

Dunn deleted the post and later apologized to both the police association and sheriff's office.

Dunn declined KING 5's request for an interview on Monday. She instead sent a statement via email saying the post was "in no way intended as a call for violence or encouraging violence."

She went on to say she "didn't make the connection with the image as violence against police, but rather as a reminder to continue to strive for systemic reforms."

The union has now rescinded its initial demand for Dunn to resign but it is calling for the council member to acknowledge "the counter culture of violence against law enforcement that we are witnessing daily can never be accepted."