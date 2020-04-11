At least 8 arrests as demonstrators march through Seattle on election night

Seattle police made at least eight arrests on election night as a large group of demonstrators filled downtown streets.

Seattle police made at least eight arrests as a large group of demonstrators marched through downtown Seattle streets on election night.

Police said the arrests were for assault on an officer, reckless driving, pedestrian interference, obstruction and criminal mischief.

Among the arrests, a driver was taken into custody for breaking through a police barricade. There were no injuries from that incident.

Officers arrested a demonstrator for damaging a parking meter with a hammer.

Police also broke out the passenger window of a vehicle in the demonstration and took a person from that vehicle into custody. KING 5's Ted Land captured that incident on video: