Police: Businesses broken into, fires set on Capitol Hill Wednesday night

A group of people broke windows, looted businesses and set fires in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said a group of around 150 protesters caused “massive amounts of property damage” on Capitol Hill Wednesday night. Police said the group broke windows, looted businesses, shot off fireworks and started fires.

According to police, the group gathered in Cal Anderson Park around 9 p.m. and started roaming the neighborhood.

Police said people in the group broke the windows of a business on the 1400 block of East Olive Way and started a fire inside. Seattle Fire was able to put the fire out.

The group broke windows of businesses as they walked to the 1500 block of 11th Avenue. The SPD said people from the group broke into a business and took merchandise and then set the merchandise on fire in the middle of the street.

#OVERNIGHT Several businesses on #CapitolHill were broken into and looted. Police say 150 people roamed the neighborhood/busted into shops. @Starbucks, @WholeFoods, @UncleIkes206 and Rove Vintage are just a few that were hit. #KING5 pic.twitter.com/v81lTAhovW — Kalie Greenberg (@KalieG_KING5) July 23, 2020

Police said people in the group used baseball bats and pipes to break the windows of a store at Broadway and Madison. People then started looting and setting off fireworks in the store.

Property at two banks was also damaged near Summit and Madison, police said. The group then returned to Cal Anderson Park and dispersed.

The SPD said no arrests were made, and no officers were injured.