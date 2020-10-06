Seattle protesters enter City Hall

Several hundred protesters marched through Seattle Tuesday evening from Capitol Hill and into City Hall.

SEATTLE — Demonstrators marched from Capitol Hill to inside Seattle City Hall Tuesday night.

The protests against police violence had been continuing throughout the day on Capitol Hill near Seattle Police Department's East Precinct and the nearby Cal Anderson Park.

According to a reporter who followed the march, Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant was with the demonstration and opened the door with a key to let a few hundred protesters inside. They began to chant and gave speeches in the City Hall lobby area.

The demonstration lasted about an hour, and then headed back to Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill.