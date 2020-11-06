Seattle police discuss returning to precinct in Capitol Hill

Continuing coverage of the protests in Seattle in response to police brutality and racial justice.

Protests continue in Seattle and throughout the country in response to police brutality and racial justice over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in Minneapolis police custody.

Below are updates from Wednesday, June 11:

Police discuss returning to precinct in Capitol Hill

Seattle police said they are looking to reopen a precinct in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood that was shuttered during ongoing George Floyd protests.

At a news conference Wednesday, Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette said barriers were removed from the front of the precinct after it became a flashpoint between officers and protesters.

Over the weekend officers used tear gas to disperse demonstrators in the area after they say they were assaulted with projectiles.

However several City Councilmembers say police overreacted.

Nollette said the precinct has been boarded up because of credible threats that it would be vandalized or burned.

Nollette said police want to discuss reopening the precinct and noted officers are responding to 911 calls in the area.

via Associated Press

Inslee says two-thirds of National Guard at protests demobilized

Gov. Jay Inslee said he was not made aware of what protesters are calling an "Autonomous Zone" in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Inslee said two-thirds of the National Guard deployed to Washington protests were demobilizing as of Tuesday. He says a complete demobilization is expected soon.

Gov. Inslee's Chief of Staff is David Postman said if agencies or police departments need the National Guard, they can still call on them. If the National Guard thinks those requests are valid, they can then get permission from the governor's office to deploy.

Felony assault charge for Seattle man accused of shooting protester after driving into crowd

A felony assault charge was filed against 31-year-old Nikolas Alexander Fernandez after a shooting during Seattle protests on June 7.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed one count of assault in the first degree, a class A felony, against Fernandez for the shooting in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The 31-year-old Seattle man is accused of driving through a crowd and shooting a protester, identified as 27-year-old Daniel Gregory.

According to the statement of probable cause, Fernandez said he was driving in the area of the protests and thought he could get through the crowd. He told police that protesters started kicking his car, yelling at him, and that people were trying to grab him through the open driver’s side window.