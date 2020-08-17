Police: 3 officers injured, 18 arrests in Seattle riot

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) declared an anti-police union demonstration in SODO a riot Sunday night. Three police officers were injured, and 18 people were arrested.
Police said in a news release the violence erupted during a protest Sunday night against the Seattle Police Officers Guild. Someone set off a large explosive and attempted to break the window of a police vehicle.
Bottles, rocks, and fireworks were reportedly thrown at officers after the crowd was ordered to disperse.
One of the three injured officers was hospitalized.
The SPD said blast balls and pepper spray were used to disperse the crowd.