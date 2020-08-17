Police: 3 officers injured, 18 arrests in Seattle riot

One officer was hospitalized after an anti-police union demonstration turned into what police are calling a riot.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) declared an anti-police union demonstration in SODO a riot Sunday night. Three police officers were injured, and 18 people were arrested.

Police said in a news release the violence erupted during a protest Sunday night against the Seattle Police Officers Guild. Someone set off a large explosive and attempted to break the window of a police vehicle.

Bottles, rocks, and fireworks were reportedly thrown at officers after the crowd was ordered to disperse.

One of the three injured officers was hospitalized.