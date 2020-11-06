‘Not my decision’: Seattle police chief reacts to abandoning East Precinct in Capitol Hill

Carmen Best said 'severe public pressure' resulted in the closure of the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct.

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said the police department's East Precinct in the Capitol Hill neighborhood was closed after the city caved to "severe public pressure."

The decision to withdraw from the precinct during the ongoing George Floyd protests was not her decision, Chief Best explained in a YouTube video published Thursday.

"I'm angry about how all this came about," Chief Best said in the video.

The department had "solid information" that led them to believe anti-government groups would destroy the precinct, Chief Best said. Seattle Fire was "nearby" to protect the precinct and the residential block from the "real risk" of a fire.

The streets outside the Seattle Police East Precinct was the site of a number of clashes between protesters and police in the past two weeks.

Over the weekend, officers used tear gas to disperse demonstrators in the area after they said they were assaulted with projectiles. Seattle City Council members said police overreacted.

At a news conference Wednesday, Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette said barriers were removed from the front of the precinct after it became a flashpoint between officers and protesters.

Nollette said the precinct has been boarded up because of credible threats that it would be vandalized or burned.

Nollette said police have seen checkpoints where people are armed. There have also been reports of people asking for identification and that a business was told they needed to "make a donation" to continue to operate.