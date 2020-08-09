Seattle officers arrest 22 people after protest outside police guild headquarters

Seattle police said protesters threw explosives, rocks and bear spray at officers trying to make arrests on 4th Avenue in SODO.

Seattle police arrested 22 people after a protest outside the headquarters for the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) on 4th Avenue Monday night.

"The arrests were for arson, assault, obstructing and failure to disperse," according to police.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) tweeted that protesters started throwing explosives, rocks, and bear spray as officers started to make arrests and issue dispersal orders.

Police shared a photo of a Molotov cocktail recovered from the protest, and said that rocks and bottles were also thrown at officers near 6th Ave. S. and Royal Brougham.

The SPOG building is located at 2949 4th Avenue South. Earlier in the evening, the Seattle Department of Transportation reported that protesters blocked both directions of 4th Ave. S. at S. Lander St. on the march to SPOG headquarters.