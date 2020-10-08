Seattle City Council expected to vote on police budget Monday

The city council is expected to make a final decision on the Seattle Police Department budget this week.

The Seattle City Council decided to reduce the police department by up to 100 officers through layoffs and attrition, in a unanimous preliminary vote last week.

The council has a budget meeting at 10 a.m. Monday and full council meeting at 2 p.m. Final votes are expected this week.

Seattle’s mayor and police chief have opposed the budget changes.

Reduced funding for police has been pushed by demonstrators in Seattle and other cities across the U.S. following George Floyd’s killing while in police custody in Minneapolis.