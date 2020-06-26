SDOT crews move bulldozer away from CHOP zone in Seattle

City of Seattle crews showed up at the CHOP zone Friday morning with a bulldozer. At least one protester lay down in the street in front of city equipment.

SEATTLE — Crews with the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) have left the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone after staging bulldozers and other equipment near the barriers Friday morning.

Several trucks and bulldozers drove away from the scene about 7:30 a.m.

SDOT Director Sam Zimbabwe, Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins and SDOT workers spoke with protesters after crews arrived.

While the equipment was staged, at least one protester lay in the street on 12th Ave. to prevent the bulldozer from moving forward. On SkyKING aerials, a line of SDOT trucks were seen lined up along 12th Ave. outside the CHOP barricade.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said this week that police will begin returning to the East Precinct in the CHOP. A group known as Black Collective Voices said they will continue to hold space in the CHOP if the people choose to do so.

But protesters aren't giving up their fight for change and returned to the streets of Seattle Thursday night and early Friday morning. Demonstrators marched from the CHOP through downtown Seattle to the police department’s West Precinct.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) closed I-5 between I-90 and SR 520 for about 20 minutes Thursday night when protesters got on the interstate. Video posted on social media showed the group protesting on I-5 and a car driving up quickly and nearly hitting some of the protesters.

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted that an SUV ran through the closure from Dearborn to northbound I-5 and “nearly hit protestors.” Trooper Johnson asked anyone with information to call the WSP.