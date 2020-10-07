Protesters accuse off-duty Seattle officer of driving through their crowd

Video shows a car driving through a crowd of protesters on Capitol Hill after midnight on July 4. The incident is unrelated to a deadly crash on I-5.

An off-duty Seattle police officer was involved in a collision near a protest on Capitol Hill just after midnight on July 4.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD) blotter, the officer "was driving their personal vehicle at Boren Avenue and Olive Way, where a group of demonstrators had blocked the intersection."

The officer claimed they were navigating through an opening in the crowd when demonstrators surrounded their car. Another vehicle struck the officer's car, according to police.

SPD said there were no reports of injuries.

Protesters at the scene claim the incident was no accident. They said the car, a blue Hyundai, circled their group twice before a vehicle driven by one of the demonstrators T-boned the off-duty officer's car, in an attempt to stop it.

Demonstrators claim the same blue car followed a group of protesters on July 2 and said the driver was yelling racial slurs at them.

Some of the protesters allege that after the off-duty officer's car was struck on July 4, she called police to report the collision, showed her badge number and identified herself as an off-duty SPD officer.

An anonymous witness provided video to KING 5 of the scene at Boren and Olive.

Days after the incident, a protester said, "Maybe my mouth can lie, but a video can't. Even after that, this woman, this officer, was never handcuffed, was never placed in the back of a police car, was never charged, was let go free. And that's not okay."

Police confirm they responded to the incident and it has now been referred to the Office of Police Accountability for further review.