Police: Officer injured, 1 arrested after multiple fires set during Seattle protest

Seattle police said someone jumped a fence and set a fire next to the East Precinct during a protest Monday night.

SEATTLE — One person was arrested after multiple fires were set during a protest in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood Monday night, police said.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said officers started monitoring a protest at Cal Anderson Park around 9 p.m. Protesters had gathered in response to police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooting Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, multiple times in the back.

The group marched to SPD’s West Precinct where people threw objects at the building and caused minor damage, according to a Blotter post. Windows were broken, and graffiti was painted on the walls of the West Precinct, police said.

Plate glass windows at a coffee shop near the West Precinct were also broken, police said.

The group then made their way back to the SPD East Precinct. Police said some people in the group climbed over a chain-link fence and set a fire next to the East Precinct. Police said officers told the crowd to disperse, and one person was taken into custody for investigation of arson.

Police said the group returned to Cal Anderson Park and began to disperse around midnight.

One officer was injured during the protests, according to SPD. Police have not released the condition of the injured officer.