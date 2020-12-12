Police declare riot in Olympia, arrest 1 in protests

Police say roads are blocked, and the area should be avoided.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Police in Olympia have declared a riot and arrested at least one person as groups with different points of view hold simultaneous protests.

The Olympia Police Department early Saturday afternoon tweeted that the situation is fluid with groups of people moving from the downtown area to the state capital building and campus.

Groups planning demonstrations in the city included a group that wanted COVID-19 restrictions lifted, another protesting President Donald Trump's loss in the presidential election last month, and a Black Lives Matter counter-protest.