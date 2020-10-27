Bellevue police chief stands behind city's emergency order during protest

The emergency order briefly banned anyone from possessing anything that could be used as a weapon in Downtown Bellevue, though firearms were not prohibited.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett declared victory after a Saturday protest he feared would turn violent ended peacefully.

“Victory, success for everybody. For the public, for the police, for the protesters,” Mylett said.

On Saturday, the city activated a rarely used emergency order prohibiting anything that could be used as a weapon in Downtown Bellevue. That ban included rocks, sticks and skateboards, though firearms were not prohibited.

Critics on social media called the city's response to a planned protest an "over reaction" to a group of protesters that did not warrant a "civil emergency."

Mylett disagreed with that assessment.

“I can’t go into all the specific details about what we knew leading up to it. But some of that information came from that group themselves,” Mylett said.

Mylett also declined to name the specific group.

On Saturday protesters in Downtown Bellevue chanted "Black lives matter," as well as profanity about police. Another protester tagged the ground with spray paint, according to police.

The emergency order was lifted around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Mylett said the city has not overused its civil emergency status during protests. There have been protests for various national and international issues in downtown Bellevue for at least the past three weeks.

“You look at our track record in welcoming protesters to Bellevue. We hadn’t had to initiate that emergency except in two cases, one was on May 31st when we had the riots in Bellevue and all the property destruction and everything else that we were witnessing first hand. And then on this past Saturday.”

Back in May dozens of looters in what was believed to be a well-organized plan broke into downtown businesses. Five months later and 70 suspects are facing charges.

The chief said his city wasn’t going to get hit again, especially since investigators' intel pointed to the threat of violence.

“I was not going to wait until I started seeing the violence, we wanted to prevent it and I think we were successful in doing it,” Mylett said.