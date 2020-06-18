Parents turn Black Lives Matter march in North Seattle into a learning opportunity for their children

"Black lives matter to me and we need justice for it," said elementary school student Sadler Golden.

SEATTLE — Elementary and middle schoolers in North Seattle marched in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Wednesday.

Families from Robert Eagle Staff Middle School and Cascadia Elementary School joined together for the march, organized by the PTA.

As kids of all ages participated, their parents wanted them to understand you're never too young to use your voice.

Their little voices carried a big message.

"Black lives matter to me and we need justice for it," said elementary schooler Sadler Golden.

Parents, kids, and teachers met at Robert Eagle Staff Middle School for the march that looped between the two schools and continued on.

"Actions speak so much louder than words and it's really powerful for them to walk with each other, walk with their parents, walk with their principal and learn what it means to be an ally," said Jolie Nivison. She's part of Cascadia Elementary School PTA and helped organize the march.

"This is a turning point in history where we're all understanding that we need to do much more," she said.

Nivison said she hopes this is just one step in the direction of a better future.

"There's many steps to impacting the change and I think the earlier that we can get them involved in understanding that, the better," she said.

Kids chanted, "No justice, no peace," as they rounded the block of their schools.